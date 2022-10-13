BJP Leader's Wife Dead In Uttarakhand Shootout, UP Cops Face Murder Case

A murder case has been registered against UP Police.

Five police personnel from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad were injured and a woman was killed while chasing a mining mafia in Uttarakhand.

The woman, who was killed in an exchange of fire between cops and the mining mafia's aides, was identified as Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gurtaj Bhullar.

Two police officials were shot at while three were injured in other ways in a clash that broke out when a Moradabad Police team reached Uttarakhand's Jaspur to arrest a mining mafia called Zafar.

According to the police, Zafar was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 and was believed to be hiding in Mr Bhullar's house.

Following the death of the BJP leader's wife, angry villagers took four policemen hostage. A murder case has also been registered against the UP Police in Uttarakhand.

"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of ₹ 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," Moradabad senior cop Shalabh Mathur said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

While five policemen are being treated at a hospital, two remain missing and a hunt is on to locate them.