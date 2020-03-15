BJP Leaders Meet Amit Shah In Delhi Hours Before Madhya Pradesh Floor Test

Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present at the meet (File)

Ahead of the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday, BJP leaders held a spate of meetings in Delhi on Sunday to frame their strategy for the state.

The final meeting was held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's house and lasted around an hour. Apart from Mr Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Narendra Singh Tomar were present alongwith newly-inducted party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Various legal aspects were discussed at the meeting and the strategy for the floor test in the Assembly on Monday was drawn up.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs from the state who were ensconced at a hotel in Gurugram were getting ready to return to Bhopal on Sunday night. They will be brought from ITC Grand Hotel in Manesar to the Delhi airport in three buses.

Amit Shah had earlier held a long meeting with Mr Tomar. After the meeting, Mr Tomar, Mr Pradhan, Mr Chouhan and Mr Scindia met Solicitor General Tushar Mehta at his house to discuss some legal points and the meeting lasted for about one hour.