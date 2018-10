Madan Lal Khurana died at the age of 82 in New Delhi.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana died as the age of 82 on Saturday night. Mr Khurana was a member of the RSS and the BJP, who became Delhi's Chief Minister in 1993. Madan Lal Khurana resigned in 1996 in the wake of the hawala scandal, three years into his term. A four-time Lok Sabha member, Mr Khurana also served as the Governor of Rajasthan from 14 January 2004 to 01 November 2004.



Here are the updates on the condolences offered by political leaders: