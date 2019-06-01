BJP Leader To Send 10 Lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' Post Cards To Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has been targeted with "Jai Shri Ram" slogans since the final days of the Lok Sabha polls

The BJP today showed no signs of easing the pressure on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with newly-elected legislator Arjun Singh claiming the party would send "10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them" to the Trinamool Congress chief.

Mr Singh's statement came after the latest confrontation between people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and the Trinamool - this time outside a party worker's house in Barrackpore constituency's Kanchrapara area, where Trinamool leaders were holding a meeting.

"We have decided to send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to the chief minister's residence," Mr Singh, a former Trinamool leader who switched allegiance just before the general election, was quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Trinamool ministers Jyotipriyo Mallick and Taposh Roy, who were at the meeting, were heckled as their convoys left the area. After they left, BJP supporters blocked trains at the Kanchrapara station for about 15 minutes.

Police sources said protesters gathered outside the venue were initially asked to disperse and later lathi-charged when the situation started to slip out of their hands.

Kanchrapara is a stronghold of the BJP's Mukul Roy, a former Trinamool leader, and his son Shubhranshu Roy, who also recently switched sides.

Ms Banerjee, who has been repeatedly targeted by people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" since the final days of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, was similarly heckled on Thursday while driving through Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

On that occasion, she got out of her car and reprimanded the people. When she was getting back into her car, the slogans started again. This time, she charged at the people, calling them "criminals" and "outsiders".

The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and Ms Banerjee has continued past the conclusion of a bitterly-fought Lok Sabha election in the state - a campaign that saw Ms Banerjee called "speedbreaker Didi" and the BJP claim she had reduced the state from "Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) to "Kangal Bangla (destitute Bengal)".

The BJP, known for being canny in its use of social media, had set up an election war room in Kolkata to wrest the state away from Ms Banerjee. Along with their help in campaigning, the WhatsApp army ensured Ms Banerjee's anger at people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or memes of her comments went viral.

The BJP, which won 18 seats in the eastern state in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, has said that the Mamata Banerjee government will not survive till 2021.