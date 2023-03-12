BJP's Kailash Vijavargiya Dressed As Comic Hero For Madhya Pradesh Event

Kailash Vijayvargiya dressed as comic hero Chacha Chaudhary.

Every year, Madhya Pradesh's Indore hosts the Bazar Battu event, an annual Hasya Kavi Sammelan (comedy poet conference). As part of the event this year, National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya dressed up as popular Indian cartoon character Chacha Chaudhary.

Mr Vijayvargiya, explaining his choice, described Chacha Chaudhary as a treasure trove of experience. Dressed in the Chacha Chaudhary costume – red turban, a wooden stick, a waistcoat with a double inside pocket, and a pocket watch – Mr Vijayavargiya said that the comic book character is an experienced farmer from rural areas and is an intelligent personality. From gauging the weather to solving crimes, Mr Vijayavargiya said that Chacha Chaudhary has various talents, comparing him to a “supercomputer”.

Mr Vijayvargiya also said that he chose this character to pay his respects to the elderly and experienced members of the rural community across India. The leader said that while people tend to underestimate people in rural areas, there is tremendous potential in the villages of India and this is the message he wants to convey through his Chacha Chaudhary avatar. Along with Mr Vijayvargiya, former BJP MLA Jeetu Jirati appeared as the character Sabu, an gigantic alien who serves as Chacha Chaudhary's ally in the comics.

Those who could guess Kailash Vijayvargiya's costume of choice for the event this year, before the leader revealed it, stood to win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. However, no one was able to correctly guess Vijayvargiya's choice of costume this time around.

Chacha Chaudhary is a character created by Pran Kumar Sharma in the late 1970s. Chacha Chaudhary is known for his wit, intelligence, and problem-solving abilities, which he uses to solve various mysteries and crimes. As the name suggests, he is an elderly man who lives in a fictional town called Vishrampur with his wife Bini, who is equally sharp-witted.

Meanwhile, Kailash Vijayvargiya, in 2018, had appeared as late 'King of Rock' Elivis Presley for the Bazar Battu event.