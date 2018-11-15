BJP Leader Assaults Convict In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, At Delhi Court

Manjinder Singh Sirsa slapped a convict at the Delhi Court on Thursday.

One of the convicts in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case was today assaulted by BJP lawmaker Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Patiala House Court, moments after a court reserved its order on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to two persons for killing two men.

The incident took place when the convicts were being taken by policemen to the lock up inside the premises where Tihar or other jail inmates are kept, when they are brought for court hearings.

Sirsa and his supporters, who claimed to have come in the solidarity with the victims of the riots and their families, had gathered around the courtroom and while both the convicts -- Naresh Sherawat and Yashpal Singh -- were taken out after the court hearing, the BJP leader barged into the police ring around the duo and slapped Yashpal.

The police personnel were quick to separate the convicts from Sirsa and his supporters. However, both the sides hurled abuses at each other. Thereafter, more police personnel were called in and the convicts were taken to the lock up in their presence.

Senior advocate H S Phoolka, who appeared for the victims, condemned the incident, saying "these kinds of incidents are likely to adversely affect the case of the victim. Everyone should control their emotions and maintain peace within the court premises".

Both the convicts were taken into the custody on Wednesday after the additional sessions judge Ajay Pandey held them guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in Mahipalpur area of South Delhi during the riots.

The court today heard the arguments on the quantum of the punishment for both the convicts and reserved its order for November 20.