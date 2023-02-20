BJP Leader Arun Singh Hospitalised In Mangaluru Over Chest Pain

Arun Singh was scheduled to attend BJP political programmes in Udupi on Monday ()

BJP leader and the party's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday after he complained of chest pain, party sources said.

Singh was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Singh has been touring the state in connection with programmes to prepare the party for the Assembly elections. He was also scheduled to attend programmes of BJP national president J P Nadda in Udupi on Monday.

