BJP Lawmaker Virendra Kumar To Be Interim Lok Sabha Speaker

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 11, 2019 12:47 IST
New Delhi: 

BJP lawmaker Dr Virendra Kumar will be the pro-tem or interim Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

As the temporary Speaker, Dr Kumar, the lawmaker from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, will administer the oath of office to the newly elected Lok Sabha members and also preside over the first meeting of the Lok Sabha, in which the Speaker will be elected.

The first session of seventeenth Lok Sabha will begin on June 17. The newly-elected members will be administered the oath on the first two days, and the new Speaker will be elected on June 19.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall at 11 am on June 20.

