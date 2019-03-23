BJP Lawmaker Duryadhan Majhi Quits Party Over Ticket Denial

Duryadhan Majhi joined BJP in 2014

Odisha's octogenarian lawmaker Duryadhan Majhi has resigned from the opposition BJP after being denied ticket by the party to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Mr Majhi, a five time lawmaker, was a minister in the Biju Patnaik cabinet and had joined BJP in 2014 after being denied party ticket by BJD.

He is the lone legislator in the state, who has been denied the party ticket for the 2019 polls.

BJP state president Basant Panda said: "The party leadership has decided not to field candidates above 80 years of age. The elder leaders may act as advisors."

Mr Majhi attained 81 years of age in April this year. Majhi, who is the sitting lawmaker of Khariar sent his resignation letter to BJP state president Basant Kumar Panda expressing his displeasure over the manner in which the party denied him the ticket.

I am sorry to inform you that I have resigned from primary membership of BJP. Though all the senior leaders of the party including BJP state president had assured my renomination, they denied me the ticket," his letter said.

The party leadership has named Rita Rani Bagarti as the BJP candidate from Khariar assembly seat. The state will hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in four different phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.