BJP Lawmaker, 4 Others Killed In Blast By Maoists In Dantewada: 10 Points

The attack is seen as the Maoists' way of issuing a warning.

New Delhi: A devastating Maoist attack just two days before the national elections killed the BJP lawmaker of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada this afternoon. His driver and three security personnel also died in the attack. Bhima Mandavi, 40, was out for campaigning. The police said he had gone to the area against their advice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack and said it was "deeply anguishing". The Election Commission has sought a report, but said polling in the state will be held as per schedule. Dantewada votes on April 11 in the first phase. Elections will also be held in the state in two other phases, on April 18 and 23.