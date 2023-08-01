'BJP Is Replacing Democracy In Delhi With Babucracy': AAP On Services Bill

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the BJP has lost all six elections in Delhi in the past 25 years.

Hours before the introduction of the contentious bill on control of services in Parliament, the AAP accused the BJP of attempting to “finish” the government in Delhi because it hasn't been able to come to power there in the past 25 years.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha this afternoon.

In a scathing attack on the central government, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the bill will replace democracy in Delhi with "babucracy" (rule by bureaucrats).

"The ordinance that is being brought in the form of a bill in Parliament today replaces democracy in the country, and especially in Delhi, with babucracy. Now, Delhi will not be run by its elected government but by some UPSC-pass bureaucrats and the Lieutenant Governor," said Mr Chadha.

The MP said that, through the bill, the centre is trying to snatch all powers away from the elected government and vest them in the Lieutenant Governor (LG) picked by the BJP.

"This will change democracy into 'babucracy' in Delhi. All the powers of the elected govt will be taken from them and given to the LG appointed by BJP. This bill…"

"The bill that is being introduced to replace the ordinance is more dangerous for democracy and the country's Constitution than the ordinance itself. Among the many things that the bill says, one is that the bureaucracy can refuse to implement any decision of the Delhi cabinet. Another states that any decision made by the cabinet will be audited by bureaucrats to decide whether it is a correct one," Mr Chadha said.

He added that the bill has a provision to ensure that all appointments to chairmanships, boards and commissions of the Delhi government will be done by the LG, who will decide whether the people of Delhi get their electricity bills and free water.

"All the powers needed to run the government, including those of transfer postings and disciplinary proceedings against officers, have been given to the LG. This one bill has snatched all the powers that the democratically elected government of Delhi should have. And this has been done because the BJP cannot tolerate the success of Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party," the MP said.

"In the past 25 years, the BJP has lost all six elections in Delhi. They haven't won a single one. The political ground has slipped from underneath their feet. So they thought that if they finish the government, there will be no politics left in Delhi and the BJP will not have to lose in the elections," he added.

The ordinance, creating an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, had been issued by the centre on May 19 after the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the Delhi government, saying it will have control over all services in the national capital, except those relating to public order, land and police.

The ordinance marked the latest flashpoint in the tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led government at the centre. After it was issued, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited several states to rally support from opposition parties.