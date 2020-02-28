'Don't Preach Us Raj Dharma': BJP To Sonia Gandhi Over Delhi Violence

Delhi violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad countered Sonia Gandhi's attack on the government.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday hit out at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the violence in Delhi, saying that the opposition leader should not lecture the central government about its duties when her own party's record was questionable.

"Shreemati Sonia Gandhi please don't preach us 'Raj Dharma' (Ruler's Duty).Your record is full of rapid violations, twists and turns for plain and simple vote bank politics," the senior BJP leader said.

"The BJP condemns in the strongest possible terms the pure politicking by the Congress party during such a sensitive issue where we all need to talk collectively about peace, harmony," he added.

After meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with a party delegation, Sonia Gandhi on Thursday had said that Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked for "abdicating" his duties and both the centre and Arvind Kejriwal's government in Delhi had been "mute spectators" to the clashes that had claimed at least 42 lives.

"Rashtrapati ji you are given the highest possible responsibility under the Constitution of India: to act as the conscience keeper of this Government and to remind it of its Constitutional duty and the pillars of Raj Dharma, by which any just government must abide," the Congress said in its memorandum.

'Raj Dharma' has become a thorny term for the BJP since the party's icon and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used it at a news conference in 2002 following the Gujarat riots, saying that then Chief Minister Narendra Modi must observe his duty without any discrimination between people on the basis of caste, creed or religion.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was part of the Congress delegation, said on Thursday, "We urged the President to use his power to protect Rajdharma."

Over four days since Monday, the spiralling violence in northeast Delhi took a communal turn and the police were accused of largely failing to control rioting on the streets, looting, arson and stone-throwing.

Sonia Gandhi, targeting both the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said: "The centre and the newly-elected Delhi government were mute spectators to the violence."