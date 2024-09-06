Watch: BJP Haryana MLA Weeps After Being Dropped, Says 'Ab Main Kya Karu'

A former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA on Friday burst into tears during an interview after he was denied a party ticket from Haryana.

In a video, Shashi Ranjan Parmar can be seen being asked about his name being excluded from the candidate list for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Mr Parmar was presenting his claim for a BJP candidature from Bhiwani and Tosham in the state.

"I had thought that my name would be on the list..," the leader says before he chokes, breaks down and starts weeping.



The interviewer tries to comfort the leader by saying that the party will see his worth and so will his constituency. But the former MLA continues to cry.

"I had assured people that my name was being considered. What do I do now? I am helpless," the wailing MLA can be heard saying.

The interviewer asks the leader to stay strong for party workers and the people who voted for him. "Netaji, aap honsla rakhein (Sir, please stay strong)," he says in Hindi.

"What is happening to me...the way that I have been treated... I am in so much pain. What kind of decisions are being taken?" Parmar says in a hoarse voice.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

The last date to file nominations is September 12, with the papers being scrutinised on September 13. Nominations can be withdrawn till September 16