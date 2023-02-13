'BJP Guarantees Development': PM Modi At Tripura Rally

Tripura goes to polls on February 16. The votes will be counted on March 2.

Choosing the BJP is a guarantee of development, underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Tripura today, and appealed to the people to vote for a double engine government to reap benefits.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress and the CPI (M) of promoting violence and corruption. He said the Left and Congress are doing 'kusti' (fight) in Kerala and 'dosti' (friendship) in Tripura.

"Many people belonging to the Congress party were killed by the Left cadres in Tripura. The victim Congress family members would never vote for the Left parties. All of you reject the unholy alliance for the betterment of Tripura," the Prime Minister said on his second visit within a week to the state which is set to go to polls on February 16. The votes will be counted on March 2.

PM Modi, exuding confidence to win the election by a huge margin, said that his party does the politics of "badlav", not "badla".

"BJP does politics of change, not revenge. We do politics of public interest and national interest. That's why this time BJP is coming back with more votes than last time," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister hit out at the Congress-Left alliance, saying that they have pushed the state to the brink of destruction.

"The first condition for development is rule of law and order. The Communist rule had pushed Tripura to the brink of destruction. The people of Tripura can never forget the chaotic situation wherein cadres had taken hostage every aspect of life. The Left had treated the people of Tripura as slaves and themselves as kings," PM Modi said, adding that only the BJP brought peace and established rule of law in Tripura.