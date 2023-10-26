"BJP Government Is Turning All Institutions Into A Joke": AAP Leader

Mr Bharadwaj alleged no action is being taken on actual scams.

In a strong reaction to the Enforcement Directorate searches on premises linked to the Rajasthan Congress President and an MLA, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused the BJP government at the centre of turning all of the country's institutions into a joke.

"People are not even surprised anymore. They say even before such raids happen that elections are approaching in Rajasthan, so there will be ED action against parties there. Elections will also be held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. The BJP is frustrated in every way and it feels that people's trust in the party is decreasing," Mr Bharadwaj, who is also a minister in the Delhi government, said on Thursday.

Speaking in Hindi, the minister alleged that the BJP is trying to get its opponents on the back foot and scare them, and that is why all these investigations are happening.

"If a government has 150 departments, there can be 150 alleged scams. All you have to do is ask one of your people to file a complaint. That could be linked to the ration system, coal or recruitment. It becomes an alleged scam. Then they start calling it a scam and arresting the accused. Then they say 'look, these people are corrupt'," Mr Bharadwaj said.

He alleged that this has become a joke now and while no action is being taken on actual scams, agencies are being used to scare, trouble and intimidate the opposition. "The people are watching. They are understanding everything," said the minister.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, was also summoned by the ED in connection with alleged violations of foreign exchange rules. Dismissing the allegations against his son, who has been asked to appear before the agency in Jaipur or Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said central agencies have lost all credibility.

The agency also conducted searches on the premises of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Independent MLA and Congress candidate Omprakash Hudla in connection with a 2022 paper leak case.

Reacting to Ashok Gehlot's claims, BJP Rajasthan president CP Joshi said Congress leaders do not need to be afraid of the ED if they are clean.