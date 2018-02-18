BJP Gets A New Address Today, PM Modi To Inaugurate Multi-Storey Office The main building is seven-storey high, and the other two on the side have three storeys each, housing the offices of the party president and other senior leaders.

The new BJP headquarters comes equipped with the latest technological and communication facilities. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the new office of the Bharatiya Janata Party, moving base from 11, Ashoka Road in the heart of Delhi, which has been the BJP's headquarters for decades, often serving as a synonym for the party. The new address - 6, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg - is five kilometres away from the present office, on a street named after a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, the BJP's ideological mentor.



The 70-room new office space, the foundation for which was laid by PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah in August 2016, is a modern, multi-storeyed building with three blocks, spread over a sprawling two acres. The main building is seven-storey high, and the other two on the side have three storeys each, housing the offices of the party president and other senior leaders.



"The new office is not just a building or a structure but a symbol of the sacrifices of the party leaders," the Prime Minister had said at the time.



But the shift is not mere symbolism. The BJP led by Amit Shah, who prefers to hold all his meetings at the party office, believed the current office was too small and had too few features of a modern office. So, the new headquarters comes equipped with the latest technological and communication facilities, linking it to its units in states and districts as the party prepares for the general elections next year.



The WiFi office complex includes two large conference halls and a digital library connected to each party office in state capitals and district headquarters. There will be several eateries for party functionaries and visitors.



Underground parking for 200 cars is planned; visitors park on the road outside the current office, leading to jams.



The shift will make the BJP the first major national party to move its office outside Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, following a Supreme Court directive that party offices should be relocated from the area. Most political parties are headquartered out of bungalows in the VIP zone.



