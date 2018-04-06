'Forgive Us': How BJP Began Event In Mumbai That Caused Massive Jams

News agency Press Trust of India reported that several trains also arrived late after BJP workers, ferried in special services for the party's rally at BKC, insisted on unscheduled halts along the route.
This is the second day that the ruling party's event, also seen as a grand show of strength, has led to massive jams on the city's roads.
BJP workers had yesterday organised a bike rally to welcome BJP president Amit Shah to the state, bringing traffic to a standstill on the arterial Western Express Highway, a road that connects the Mumbai's western suburbs to the city.
Of the many who took five hours to travel from the film city to Juhu a trip that ordinarily takes 30 minutes, was megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
When asked about the inconvenience that the BJP's events had caused in the city, BJP president Amit Shah said "this is why we began the event by asking Mumbaikars to forgive us".
But many Mumbaikars had hoped that the protesting farmers, who had recently walked all night to ensure that they didn't inconvenience residents particularly students, would become a template for similar political events.