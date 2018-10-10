BJP Forms Committee To Prepare Manifesto For Poll-Bound Rajasthan

Madan Lal Saini formed the committee to prepare party manifesto. Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7.

BJP Rajasthan president Madan Lal Saini today formed a committee, headed by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore, to prepare the party's manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Union MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal, state ministers Gulab Chand Kataria, Arun Chaturvedi, Kiran Maheshwari, deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rao Rajendra Singh and senior party leader Onkar Singh Lakhawat will be members in the committee.

Former legislator Biru Singh Rathore was made the committee's office in-charge, a release said. The BJP ruled state is going to polls on December 7.

