BJP Flouting Poll Body's Covid Safety Rules, Alleges Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee

The BJP has no concern for people's lives, Abhishek Banerjee alleged (File)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday attacked the BJP for allegedly organising campaign rallies, flouting the Election Commission's (EC) Covid safety protocols amid a massive surge in cases, and urged the poll panel to take note of the violations.

While the TMC has cancelled public meetings the day EC banned road shows, rallies and allowed meetings with a maximum of 500 people, the BJP is refusing to obey the rules endangering people's lives, Mr Banerjee claimed in a live interaction on Facebook.

He alleged that 10,000 people attended a BJP rally in Bengal's Malda on Saturday.

"The EC allowed rallies with 500 people, but did nothing to monitor the restriction. The EC should have clubbed the remaining phases (of the election)," he said.

The BJP has no concern for people's lives, he alleged.

"The PM deprived 130 crore people of the country and sent the COVID-19 vaccine to 80 countries to boost his image. Now there is around three lakh cases and 2,000 deaths daily in the country," he said accusing the Narendra Modi government of mishandling the situation.

In BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, people are not getting beds in hospitals, crying for oxygen on streets and crematoriums are overflowing with bodies, he claimed.

To prevent such a situation in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, who successfully contained the coronavirus situation last year, must be at the helm, the TMC leader said.