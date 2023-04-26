BJP Files Complaint Against Assam Congress Leader Over 'Derogatory' Remark

Rana Goswami or the Assam unit of Congress is yet to react to the complaint

The Assam BJP Mahila Morcha - the women's wing of the party - has filed a police complaint today against Congress's state working president, Rana Goswami, for an alleged derogatory remark against women.

This comes after Mr Goswami's comment during a press conference where he had allegedly said that women were not safe in the BJP.

The complaint by BJP Spokesperson Janki Khound, filed at the Dispur police station, accused Mr Goswami of allegedly saying women workers in the BJP have illicit relationships with men.

"On April 24, Rana Goswami, Working President of APCC, addressed a press conference in Sivsagar Town and intentionally insulted, defamed, and outraged the modesty of the women karyakartas of the BJP by saying that the 'women workers of the BJP are living together (cohabitation) with another men in spite of being married', along with some other obscene language," it said.

"The aforesaid false statements were widely published in the print media and other forms of publications. The women karyakartas of the BIP felt tremendous insult and it may lead to a breach of peace of their family life and it defames their image in the society and outrages their modesty," said Juri Sharma Bordoloi, a senior BJP leader.

She also said that the party will demand his arrest for the "derogatory" remark against women.

"We will raise our voice against Rana Goswami and demand his arrest for giving such derogatory statements against BJP women karyakartas. Women have always been insulted in Congress. Recently, we have seen how an Assam leader was insulted by the Congress leadership," she stated.

Mr Goswami or the Assam unit of Congress is yet to react to the complaint at the time of filing this report.