BJP Expels Rebel Contesting Against Chief Minister, Seven Others

The Haryana BJP has expelled eight rebels from the party days ahead of the October 5 assembly elections. The leaders have been expelled for six years after they filed nominations as Independents, contesting against leaders of the BJP including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The list includes the names of former minister Ranjit Chautala and former MLA Devendra Kadyan.

A statement by state party chief Mohan Lal Badoli said the list includes former minister Ranjit Chautala, who had quit the post after he was denied ticket. Sandeep Garg, who had filed nomination to contest against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa was expelled as well.

All eight have been expelled for six years.

The other six expelled leaders are Zile Ram Sharma, who is contesting from the Assandh seat, former minister Bachan Singh Arya from Safido, Radha Ahlawat from Meham, Naveen Goyal from Gurgaon, and Kehar Singh Rawat from Hathin.

The Congress, too, is facing rebellion. Recently it expelled its rebel candidate Chitra Sarwara, who is contesting as an Independent in Ambala cantonment against the BJP's former minister Anil Vij.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a swipe at the Congress, questioning how a party that "cannot bring unity among its leaders" cant bring stability to the state.

"Where there is Congress, there can never be stability. How can a party that cannot bring unity among its leaders bring stability in the state? There is a fight going on within the Congress as to who will become the Chief Minister," PM Modi said at a Jan Ashirwad rally in Hisar city.

The BJP has been in power in the state for last 10 years and is hoping for a third straight term in the October 5 election.