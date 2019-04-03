BJP Drops Lawmaker Kirit Somaiya As Candidate Over Ally Shiv Sena's Objections

Kirit Somaiya, 65, has been the BJP MP from Mumbai Northeast for twice. (File)

Kirit Somaiya, a prominent BJP leader in Mumbai, has been dropped as a candidate for the national election. After debating it for days, the BJP finally decided to drop one of its most prominent Maharashtra face, under intense pressure from ally Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena had made it clear that it would not accept Kirit Somaiya. He is the only sitting MP to be left out by the party in Mumbai.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray refused to forgive Kirit Somaiya's attacks, even though they were mainly in response to the Shiv Sena's criticism of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past few years.

With the larger picture of winning the polls in mind, the Sena and the BJP patched up in February. But Kirit Somaiya ended up as a victim of that reconciliation.

Kirit Somaiya had reportedly requested an appointment with Uddhav Thackeray to make amends but was denied one.

