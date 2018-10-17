'BJP Dividing The Country Like British Did': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav also slammed Modi government for failing to clean Ganga. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of "dividing the country and society as the colonial British did during their rule."

Addressing a rally in Kannauj, his one-time parliamentary constituency, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that rather than focussing on implementing the promises it made to the people, the BJP was hell-bent on dividing the society on the lines of caste, creed, and religion.

"I am telling you repeatedly that the BJP has a divisive agenda and forewarning you not to fall in their trap again," the 45-year-old told party workers and questioned the nationalistic agenda of the saffron camp.

"Only they (BJP leaders) know what their brand of nationalism and patriotism is," he said, adding there cannot be a "bigger nationalist than the Samajwadi Party."

With elections round the corner, the SP President said that even he was unsure about "what conspiracy BJP will hatch to come to power."

Mr Yadav referred to the medieval Rajput warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan, and said the people of Kannauj know what deception is.

"The warrior king bore the brunt of one such deception. We have defeated candidates of the ruling party even in seats held by the incumbent chief minister and the deputy chief minister. So, we are their targets," he said.

He also slammed the Modi government for failing to clean up the Ganga, saying it lacked the will to do so. "The BJP knows how to make tall promises, be it to the debt-ridden farmers or cleaning the holy Ganga," he said.