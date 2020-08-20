BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Tripura On Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary

Tripura: A crowd gather in front of Bishalgarh police station after the clash

A clash broke out between Congress and BJP supporters in Tripura's Sepahijala district today, leaving several injured, including policemen. The Congress supporters said they were heading to state capital Agartala from Bishalgarh, 20 km away, to attend an event on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The Congress supporters alleged BJP workers attacked one of their vehicles carrying people to Agartala to attend the event.

Crowds from both sides were seen on the road engaged in a clash. A sizeable police force that reached the site of the clash also came under attack.

Sources said the police had to eventually baton-charge the crowds to take the situation under control.

BJP supporters later protested outside Bishalgarh police station, seeking suspension of police officials. They also blocked the National highway in front of Bishalgarh police station.

West Tripura BJP MP Pratima Bhowmik rushed to the spot and spoke with party workers, sources said.