BJP Chief JP Nadda's Wife's Toyota Fortuner Stolen in Delhi: Report

The stolen car bears Himachal Pradesh registration number. (Representational)

New Delhi: The car belonging to the wife of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda was reported stolen from the Govindpuri area in South East Delhi according to sources. The theft occurred on March 19 between 3 and 4 pm, revealed sources.

According to sources, the car's driver, Joginder, had brought the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, to Govindpuri after servicing and had stopped to have dinner at his home. It was during this time that the car was stolen.

Reviewing CCTV footage, authorities discovered that the stolen car was headed towards Gurugram. However, despite efforts, there has been no trace of the vehicle yet, say sources.

The stolen car bears Himachal Pradesh registration number.

Investigations are underway, and the police are working to locate and retrieve the stolen Fortuner, sources told NDTV.