BJP Chief's Hacked Twitter Account Seeks Funds For Russia, Now Restored

BJP chief JP Nadda's Twitter account was briefly hacked this morning

The Twitter account of BJP chief JP Nadda was hacked this morning. Tweets from his account show messages asking for cryptocurrency donations for Russia, whose troops have encircled Ukraine's capital Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin authorised an invasion three days ago.

The tweets disappeared some five minutes after they appeared. The hackers sought donations in cryptocurrency.

A screenshot of the hacked tweets on JP Nadda's Twitter feed

"BJP national president's account was compromised briefly. It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason," a BJP source told NDTV.

Hackers have targeted the social media accounts of political leaders in India including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account in recent times.

PM Modi's personal Twitter account was briefly compromised in December last year, after it shared a scam link promising a bitcoin giveaway.

In September 2020, the Twitter account linked to PM Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.