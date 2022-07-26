'Attack And Then Report To Us Is The Policy Now': BJP Chief On Kargil Day

JP Nadda's remark came on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at BJP headquarters. (File)

BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday asserted that instead of importing bulletproof jackets in the country, India is now exporting them and said, "attack and then report to us is the policy now".

"It is due to the change in leadership that today you (soldiers) do not have to report at multiple stages but attack and then report to us what you gained by answering the attack that they made on you," Mr Nadda said in his address on the occasion of 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

"In the eight years of the Modi government, 36 Rafale fighter jets have been purchased, 28 Apache helicopters, 15 Chinook helicopters, air missiles, 145 ultra light howitzers, 100 Vajra artillery guns and 1.83 lakh bulletproof jackets have helped update and strengthen the Indian Army," he said.

"Now India is exporting bulletproof jackets instead of importing. Attack and then report to us is the policy now," Mr Nadda said.

"Till 2014, the Indian Armed Forces were lagging 20 years behind as far as ammunition, modernisation, updation (updated ammunition), training are concerned. What was the leader of the nation doing at that time?"

Mr Nadda further said that the then UPA government could not design the National War Memorial till 2014 despite the fact that it (UPA) had framed a committee for its construction in 2006 after the concept was put forth in 1960.

"In 2014, PM Modi started working on the idea and the National War Memorial was ready in the national capital in 2019," he added.

"Until 2014, Indian Armed forces were lacking modern ammunition, bulletproof jackets and many more. What was the leadership of that time doing? Defence deals became scams during that time," Mr Nadda said.

The Kargil war was fought between May 8 and July 26, 1999, against Pakistani intruders, who in the winter of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

Praising the Indian Army, the BJP chief further said, "Both the hardware and the software of the Indian Army are very strong. We are filled with courage as well as skills and that's why no one can compare or compete with the eternal strength of the Indian Army."

"The passion to fight for one's nation is hard to find in the army of any country other than India," he said adding that no matter who comes to fight, victory is registered with us.

"Leadership has great impacts over anything which can be evident from the outcomes. See the outcome of '62 or '65, we (Indian Army), in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, achieved what was not achieved by any other nation after World War II," he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the brave war heroes and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.

President Droupadi Murmu, who paid tributes to the soldiers, said in a tweet: "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour, courage and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind!," he said in a tweet.

