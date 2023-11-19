BJP Chief Holds Roadshow In Hyderabad In Support Of Party Candidate

J P Nadda addressed campaign rallies at Narayanpet and Chevella (File)

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday held a roadshow in Hyderabad as part of his Telangana election campaign in support of the party's candidate from Malkajgiri N Ramchander Rao.

Mr Nadda, accompanied by Ramchander Rao and BJP MP K Laxman, took part in the roadshow in the evening in a campaign vehicle in Malkajgiri.

Mr Nadda also watched the India-Australia World Cup final match at Malkajgiri, known as a mini-India, party sources said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Nadda addressed campaign rallies at Narayanpet and Chevella.

Speaking at the rallies, Mr Nadda said the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana should be sent packing after the upcoming assembly polls and urged the people to elect the saffron party to power.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)