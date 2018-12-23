'2019 Will Not Be Ordinary Elections': BJP Chief Tells Booth Workers

What has Congress done for anti-Sikh riots victims, says BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at opposition parties today and claimed that "2019 will not be ordinary elections." Two weeks after the defeat in the Assembly polls, Mr Shah launched a frontal attack on the Congress party over the conviction of Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The BJP chief also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna row in the Delhi Assembly following the conviction.

"After Sajjan Kumar was sentenced for life, he resigned. I want to ask the Congress party where the justice for the victims until now was... the BJP constituted a Special Investigation Team and made sure they are exposed," said Mr Shah.

The Narendra Modi government has "done everything for the victims," Mr Shah claimed. "The victims were given Rs 5 lakh, public prosecutors were appointed to help the victims," he said, while addressing Delhi-level BJP booth workers. In a first, Mr Shah is personally, meeting the booth-level workers in the capital, in a bid to make sure that it would be a 2014 replay, when BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP chief accused him of making hollow promises. "He (Arvind Kejriwal) promised 500 new colleges...I want to ask him where are the colleges...where are the hospitals...mohalla clinics doesn't have doctors or medicines," said Mr Shah, adding that the Kejriwal government hasn't lived up to poll promises of WiFi connectivity and security in the state in the last four years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also addressing booth level workers in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirappally and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu via video conference today, hit out at the opposition Mahagatbandhanfor the Lok Sabha polls. He said that it was an "unholy alliance" of various political parties for "personal surviva"l and people will see through the "incoherent alliance of rich dynasties," PM Modi said.