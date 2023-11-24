BJP Candidate Puts Poster To Welcome Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Raut Reacts

A new trend has started to term those who betrayed ideology for the greed of power, Sanjay Raut said

A poster put up by a BJP candidate in Rajasthan assembly elections to welcome Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for the poll campaign has led to a slanging match between the two Shiv Sena factions, led by Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray.

On Friday, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut objected to Shinde being touted on the poster as Hinduhridaysamrat (emperor of Hindu hearts), a title used to describe Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"What great deed has Shinde done to earn this title," Mr Raut said while speaking to reporters.

The poster was put up by workers of Balmukundacharya, a BJP candidate from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency to welcome Mr Shinde during the latter's recent poll campaign visit to Rajasthan.

"A new trend has started to term those who betrayed ideology for the greed of power," Mr Raut said, in an apparent reference to Mr Shinde and his group of 40 MLAs ditching Uddhav Thackeray last year to join the state government in Maharashtra.

The Shinde group termed Mr Raut's remarks as being the result of frustration. "Shinde is frustrated, that is why he is making such comments," Sena spokesperson Arun Sawant said.

"Why were leaders in the Thackeray group silent when Bal Thackeray was referred to without the title during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Responding to the controversy over Mr Shinde being labelled Hinduhridaysamrat, state BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "One should understand that somebody else puts up such banners. Will Shinde himself put up his own banner? Workers are enthusiastic about leaders. It is natural for workers to have feelings for Mr Shinde, who they feel is going by the path followed by Bal Thackeray."

