BJP Calls Manipur Leaders To Delhi For Meet On Government Formation: Sources

Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's post on Friday. (File photo)

The Central leadership of the BJP has called a meeting in Delhi over the formation of Manipur government, sources said, amid reports of factionalism over the post of the Chief Minister. Both caretaker Chief Minister Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh, a strong contender for the post, will attend the meeting.

State party chief Sarda Devi and state in-charge Sambit Patra will also attend the meet, BJP sources have told NDTV.

Although the BJP did not formally announce a Chief Ministerial face in Manipur, the party fought the polls under the leadership of N Biren Singh, who had campaigned across the state.

Biswajit Singh has been in the BJP longer than Biren Singh, but the latter was chosen for the top post after the 2017 elections, BJP sources told NDTV.

For the BJP, which won the state with a slim margin of 32 seats out of 60, the matter would require deft handling. Settling for either leader could mean trouble from the rival faction.

A third contender has also emerged for the top post -- Konthoujam Govindas Singh, the former state Congress president, who joined the BJP in August 2021. BJP sources say that RSS played a key role into inclusion of Mr Govidas in the party.

The party, though, has support from national ally, the Janata Dal (United) and regional ally the Naga People's Front or NPF and two Independents. The JDU has won six seats and the NPF, five. But any internal trouble would spell a loss of face for the BJP.

Besides the question of the Chief Minister, the Central leaders also need to take a call on the cabinet, where both allies are expecting a chunk of berths.

Biren Singh, who resigned from the Chief Minister's post on Friday, has been asked to stay on as the caretaker Chief Minister.