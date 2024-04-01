BJP Asks Poll Body To Act Against Rahul Gandhi Over 'Match-Fixing' Remark

BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of "repeatedly" making such comments

The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to take the "strictest action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the "match-fixing" remarks and other comments he made during an INDIA bloc rally here a day ago.

A BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the party's national general secretary Arun Kumar lodged the complaint against Mr Gandhi with the poll panel.

Addressing the media after meeting Election Commission officials, Mr Puri said the former Congress chief's comments during the public meeting were "extremely objectionable" as they are not just in violation of the model code of conduct but could have serious implications.

"Addressing the public meeting yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said this (Lok Sabha polls) is a fixed match. He also said that the Central government has deployed its people in the Election Commission. He also raised questions on the credibility of the EVMs and said the Constitution will be cancelled (changed) after elections," he told reporters.

"We urged the Election Commission to take strictest action against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders and those of the opposition's INDIA alliance," Mr Puri added.

Mr Kumar accused Mr Gandhi of repeatedly making such comments and said the Election Commission should consider censuring him from speaking during the Lok Sabha elections as the Congress leader would not stop making such remarks.

