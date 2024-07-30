BJP Appoints Sanjay Jaiswal As Chief Whip In Lok Sabha

BJP has appointed MP Sanjay Jaiswal as its Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Along with this, the BJP has also appointed whips in the Lower House.

Dilip Salkia, Gopaljee Thakur, Santosh Pandey, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Dhaval Laxmanbhai Patel, Devusinh Chauhan, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Sudhir Gupta, Smita Uday Wagh, Ananta Nayak, Damodar Agarwal, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Satish Kumar Gautam, Shashank Mani and Khagen Murmu has been appointed as Whips by the BJP.

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed a fierce round of conversations between the opposition's INDIA bloc and the NDA.

The Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget and said that there's an atmosphere of fear in the country, adding that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that farmers, workers, and youngsters of the nation are terrified.

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new Chakravyuh had been created in the 21st century.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," he added.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Rahul Gandhi for his speech in the Lower House on Monday and said that the LoP's action, despite being on a constitutional post, is to undermine democracy and the Constitution.

"It is sad that Rahul Gandhi's behavior as the leader of the opposition and the language he uses in Parliament, questioning the constitutional post of the Lok Sabha Speaker, is an action to undermine democracy and the Constitution. There is a history behind this when Rahul Gandhi publicly tore the ordinance brought by his government, so I do not see any intention of him to follow the limits of the Constitution," Vaishnaw said.

