BJP Appoints New State Chief For Bihar, Rajasthan

Both appointments are with immediate effect, the BJP statement said.

The BJP on Thursday named new state unit chiefs in Bihar and Rajasthan.

According to a statement issued by party national General Secretary Arun Singh, party chief J.P. Nadda has appointed Dilip Jaiswal as the new chief of the Bihar state unit. Mr Jaiswal, a member of the state Legislative Council, replaces Samrat Chaudhary, now the Deputy Chief Minister.

Rajya Sabha member Madan Rathore has been appointed the new party chief in Rajasthan, replacing C.P. Joshi.

