BJP Ally In Manipur Says Will Campaign To Remove Controversial Law AFSPA

Conrad Sangma's National People's Party will contest 40 seats in Manipur

Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, which many see as the dark horse in Manipur polls this time, in its manifesto for the Manipur polls has made AFSPA its key plank.

It has said that it would work towards the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special) Power Act, or AFSPA, from Manipur.

The NPP is the first BJP's ally in northeast to have made the AFSPA a key poll plank in the backdrop of the last December Nagaland firing incident in which 14 were killed.

The main opposition party, Congress, has promised that if voted to power, it will revoke AFSPA.

"NPP is very clear that to address these issues there is a pressing need for understanding the diverse perspectives, needs, and concerns of its citizenry. Manipur being a multi-ethnic and pluralistic society, these issues and concerns can only be rectified by formulating and implementing a strong coherent state policy on different thematic sectors through embracing the support and suggestions from various stakeholders, civil societies and grassroots movements," the NPP manifesto said.

"NPP is also keenly aware that key issues such as indigenous rights, AFSPA, universal access," it said.

In 2017, NPP won four seats and this time it is planning to contest as many as 40 seats.

The Manipur government has extended the "disturbed area" status of the state for a year with retrospective effect from December 1, 2021, on Tuesday. Imphal Municipal Area is not a part of it.