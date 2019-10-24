BJP, Allies Strengthen Grip In Northeast; Win 8 Of 9 Seats In Bypolls

Northeast Bypolls: The BJP also won two seats in Sikkim. (Representational)

The BJP and its allies have further strengthened their grip in Northeast states after winning eight out of the nine assembly parliamentary seats where votes for bypoll elections were counted today.

While the BJP has won five of the nine constituencies in four states that voted on Monday, Congress won none.

In Assam, the BJP was able to retain three seats of the four seats. The Jania seat, which earlier voted for Congress, has been won by the Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

The BJP also won two seats in Sikkim - Martam-Rumtek (BL) and Gangtok - as it managed to open its account in the Himalayan state. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang won from Poklok Kamrang constituency. The Ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, his party, is a BJP ally.

Ahead of the bypolls, the Election Commission, in a surprising move, had reduced the disqualification period of Sikkim Chief Minister from six years to one year, making him eligible to contest the by polls. He was convicted in a corruption case and completed his one-year sentence in August last year.

In Meghalaya, BJP United Democratic Party (UDP) won the Shella constituency while independent canidate Chakat Aboh, wife of ex-MLA Tirong Aboh won from Khonsa West Assembly seat. She contested the polls from Khonsa seat months after her husband was killed by terrorists. Ms Aboh was backed by five major political parties including ruling BJP and the Congress.

