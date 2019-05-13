BJP Activist Who Allegedly Shared Mamata Banerjee's Morphed Photo Moves Supreme Court

Arrested BJP activist Priyanka Sharma's lawyer claimed she had no choice but to move the Supreme Court

BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has today moved the Supreme Court against her arrest.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna has agreed to hear the matter tomorrow.

Ms Sharma's lawyer - Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul - told the court that his 26-year-old client had no choice but to approach the Supreme Court because of a complete strike in the state. She has been in judicial custody since April 25 and is seeking bail.

Priyanka Sharma is accused of sharing a photo in which Mamata Banerjee's face has been photo-shopped on the form of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra; in the original picture, the actor, who voted from the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency in this election, was photographed at the MET Gala event in New York City.

Earlier, the BJP youth wing activist's mother claimed her daughter's arrest was politically motivated.

"My daughter was arrested because she worked for the BJP. This is all part of a big plot. This is the first time she is far away from us. Had she been a TMC (Trinamool) worker nothing bad would have happened to her, this is all done by TMC," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee have had several sharp exchanges during the course

