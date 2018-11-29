BJP Activist Appeals To Navjot Sidhu For Techie's Release From Pakistani Jail

Hamid Nehal Ansari, 27, was accused of entering Pakistan illegally in November, 2012.

A BJP activist on Thursday appealed to Navjot Singh Sidhu to secure the release of a Mumbai techie who is serving a jail sentence in Pakistan and is slated be released next month.

Hamid Nehal Ansari, 27, was accused of entering Pakistan illegally from Afghanistan in November, 2012.

"A humble request to speak to Prime Minister Imran Khan to expedite release of Hamid Ansari. He completes his jail term in mid-December. His release will bring relief and joy to his parents," BJP activist Krishna Hegde said.

Mr Ansari had allegedly entered Pakistan with a fake identity card given by a friend from Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lived with him for a few days.

Pakistani intelligence reportedly arrested him from a hotel, a few days later. In December 2015, a military court found him guilty of espionage and anti-national activities.

However, Mr Ansari refuted the allegations and even challenged his conviction in the Peshawar High Court, where Pakistan government said he would be deported as soon as his jail sentence ended.

"We have also appealed to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. She has assured us of all help," Mr Hegde told news agency IANS.

Pakistan has declined consular access for Mr Hamid and visa to his parents.

