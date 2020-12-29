BJP Accuses Trinamool Workers Of Attack On Party Supporters In Bengal

Local BJP leaders alleged that several party supporters were injured in the attack. (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that its supporters were attacked by Trinamool activists when they were on their way to attend newly inducted leader Suvendu Adhikari's roadshow at Nandigram in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

The police, however, said that a fight broke out between locals and a group of people but the situation was soon brought under control.

Local BJP leadership alleged that several party supporters were injured in the attack.

"Some of our men had to be hospitalised, while a few are missing," a BJP leader said.

Mr Adhikari said: "The TMC will have to face consequences. I will not take it lying down."

The ruling party in the state, however, claimed that none of its activists were involved in the attack.