Karnataka BJP Chief's Sharp Attack On Siddaramaiah Over Bengaluru Water Crisis

Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Monday hit out at the Congress government in the state, alleging failure to address "massive water shortage" in Bengaluru.

Calling it "ineptitude and disregard" for people, Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should "wake up" to the reality of the crisis.

He alleged that the Congress government prioritised political alliances with Tamil Nadu over the welfare of the people in the state.

"Congress and CM Siddaramaiah's catastrophic mishandling of Bengaluru's water crisis is a testament to their ineptitude and disregard for the people they serve. By prioritising their political alliances in Tamil Nadu over the well-being of the people of Karnataka, they've subjected citizens to unbearable suffering," Vijayendra said in a post on X.

"Congress government's failure to effectively represent our interests before the Cauvery Management Board has exacerbated an already dire situation, leading us to a massive water shortage in Bengaluru," he added.

The BJP leader alleged that it was a crisis created by the Congress government in the state.

"I urge the CM and government to wake up to the reality of the crisis they've created and take immediate action to provide relief to the citizens of Bengaluru. Lives are at stake and their negligence cannot be tolerated any longer," he said.

Reports said Bengaluru is facing water crisis due to low levels in reservoirs and depletion in underground water. Siddaramaiah had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last and discussed the drought situation in the state.

The state requested the central government for funds as also subsidy for farmers affected by the drought.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)