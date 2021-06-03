BJP Abuses Arvind Kejriwal Whenever Asked About Covid Vaccines: Manish Sisodia

BJP do not seem to be concerned with availability of vaccines or Covid third wave: Manish Sisodia (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the BJP and accused it of "abusing" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to evade giving answers on Covid vaccine availability.

"Whenever asked where are the vaccines, the BJP leaders start abusing (Mr) Kejriwal," the senior AAP leader said referring to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's press conference earlier in the day.

Mr Patra attacked Kejriwal over vaccine procurement and COVID-19 other issues during his press conference.

"They do not seem to be concerned with availability of vaccines or the third wave of COVID-19. It seemed Mr Patra was sent just to abuse (Mr) Kejriwal," Mr Sisodia said in an online briefing.

Asserting that the BJP-ruled central government has "messed up" the Covid vaccination programme in the country, Mr Sisodia alleged that vaccines were provided through the backdoor to private hospitals.

He sought answers from the BJP as to how private hospitals were getting vaccines at a time when vaccination centres were being closed in the country due to shortage of doses.