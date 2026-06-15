BJP, AAP Turn To Pilgrimage Schemes For Voter Outreach In Punjab

Both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP are deploying faith and identity-linked outreach programmes as they prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The BJP's launch of the Panch Teerath Yatra, an Ambedkar heritage pilgrimage for Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, comes at a time when the Punjab government has expanded its own Mukhyamantri Teerath Yatra Scheme, highlighting how pilgrimage has emerged as a key political instrument in the state.

The BJP's initiative is not merely a religious or educational tour. By taking pilgrims to sites associated with BR Ambedkar's life, from his birthplace in Mhow to Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur and Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, the party is attempting to deepen its engagement with Punjab's sizeable Dalit population. With Scheduled Castes constituting nearly 32 per cent of Punjab's population, the highest among Indian states, the outreach carries significant electoral implications.

For the BJP, which has historically struggled to build a strong independent base in Punjab, the Panch Teerath Yatra offers a way to combine social justice symbolism with cultural mobilisation. The party is seeking to position Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who has institutionalised Ambedkar's legacy through memorials and heritage projects while simultaneously expanding its appeal among Dalit voters beyond traditional urban Hindu support bases.

The timing is particularly significant because the AAP government has already occupied the pilgrimage space through its Mukhyamantri Teerath Yatra Scheme. Initially launched for senior citizens and later expanded to include citizens above 50 years of age, the programme offers free travel to major Sikh and Hindu religious destinations. The recent addition of circuits such as Khatu Shyam, Salasar Balaji, Mathura-Vrindavan and Haridwar-Rishikesh signals the government's intent to broaden its social outreach ahead of elections.

What is emerging, therefore, is a new form of competitive pilgrimage politics. Unlike the identity-driven religious mobilisation seen in some other states, Punjab's version is more nuanced. The BJP's programme centres on Ambedkar and Dalit empowerment, while AAP's scheme focuses on facilitating religious travel across communities. Both initiatives seek to create a direct emotional connection between political parties and beneficiaries.

The development also reflects a larger political reality.

Traditional issues such as agriculture, unemployment and law and order remain central to Punjab's politics, but parties increasingly recognise that cultural symbolism and welfare-linked pilgrimages can help shape voter perceptions. With elections still some distance away, the race to occupy Punjab's spiritual and social spaces has already begun.

As political competition intensifies, pilgrimage routes are becoming electoral pathways, turning faith, heritage and identity into important tools of voter outreach.