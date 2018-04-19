BJP, AAP Hand-In-Glove, Advisers Sacked To Gain Sympathy: Congress

"It was a pre-planned narrative to remove the nine advisers to the Delhi government appointed by the AAP government as the party was hand-in-glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP government at the Centre to remove the nine in a pick-and-choose manner," Mr Maken said in a statement.
"The AAP wants to gain sympathy as some of those removed were reportedly being considered for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, like Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena, and they would have quit their posts in any case," he said.
"Though the Shunglu Committee report was submitted to Lt. Governor (Anil Baijal) on November 28, 2016, why it took so long for the Union Home Ministry to act on it," he asked.
"Ever since Rahul Gandhi became the Congress president, the Congress graph has been on an upswing and as a result, the BJP has become paranoid," Mr Maken said.