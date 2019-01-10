BJD To Fight Lok Sabha Polls On Its Own, Says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said BJP lost state polls after ignoring farmers' plight.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on its own and identified rising fuel prices, growing agrarian distress and unemployment as three major issues which will dominate the elections.

Soon after the poll results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the four-time Odisha chief minister had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party lost after ignoring farmers' plight and not implementing the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendation.

While participating in an interactive programme of India Today's Mind Rocks, 2019, Mr Patnaik indicated that the same agrarian distress will play a key role in the upcoming elections in the country.

"Rising fuel prices, growing agrarian distress and unemployment are the three major issues to dominate the 2019 general elections," he said.

Mr Patnaik on Wednesday had said his party will not become a part of the "mahagathbandhan", a grand alliance at the national level to oppose the BJP and the PM Modi government in the Lok Sabha polls this year.