Odisha Lawmaker Got Rs 1850 LPG Subsidy Meant For Poor: Oil Minister

Odisha minister SN Patro accused Dharmendra Pradhan of "vindictive" attitude.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday took a jibe at an Odisha minister for not forgoing subsidy on gas cylinder for the sake of welfare of the poor and said that Naveen Patnaik's cabinet colleague SN Patro received Rs 1850 as subsidy under the cooking gas scheme this year.

Mr Pradhan made the revelation about Odisha's Food Supply and Consmumer Welfare minister SN Patro while addressing a BJP function in Bhubaneswar.

"Naveen Patnaik's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister S N Patro has received Rs 1850 as subsidy meant for poor consumers in 2018," Mr Pradhan said.

The state minister said he was not aware about the matter and accused the Union Petroleum minister of having "vindictive" attitude towards him.

"I am not aware about the allegations made by Pradhan. The delivery man comes and gives cooking gas at my house. I do not know when the subsidy money is deposited in my account. Why should I take subsidy on gas?," Mr Patro told PTI when contacted.

"This is vindictive attitude of Pradhan as my department along with vigilance had raided on the gas agency owned by Union Minister's brother. His brother was booked in a case for blackmarketing. His brother was in bail from High Court," he added.

Earlier in the month, both Mr Patro and Mr Pradhan were engaged in a war of words over the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

While Mr Patro alleged that the Ujjwala Yojana has failed in Odisha as poor people were unable to go for refilling of cylinders due to high cost of LPG, Mr Pradhan had rejected it.