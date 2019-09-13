Bizarre Ritual To 'Save' Electrocuted Man In UP On Camera

Villagers in Pilibhit sit around the body of a farmer with his face, feet and hands exposed

A video of a bizarre ritual to 'save' a man who was electrocuted by a high-tension wire has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

Joga Singh, a farmer, was walking on his fields when the electric wire fell on him. The 58-year-old received burns and needed critical treatment, according to reports. He was, however, not taken to hospital and instead partially buried in sand.

On a video shot by an eyewitness, people are seen sitting around a mound of soil where the farmer is buried - only his face, feet and hands are left exposed to the elements.

The farmer's family and other villagers dug the pit to perform a "desi ilaaj" or homegrown remedy, according to reports.

Joga Singh, a farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, died after a high-tension wire fell on him

On the video, the people are seen rubbing the farmer's hands and feet. They did it for at least two hours, reports said.

Villagers using unscientific and sometimes outright bizarre but well intention methods to cure people of disease or pain are not uncommon in rural areas across the country.

