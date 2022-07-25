'Birth Of Tradition...': Government's 1950 Statement On President's Oath

Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President today. (Representational)

On the eve of the swearing in ceremony of India's 15th President, the Press Information Bureau shared a release on Twitter from 1950 titled 'Swearing in ceremony of President-elect and ministers on Thursday, January 26, 1950'.

"As the nation waits for swearing in ceremony of its new President, here is a glimpse of birth of a tradition on the eve of swearing in of our first President. PIB's release on 25th January 1950," the tweet read.

As the nation waits for swearing in ceremony of its new #President, here is a glimpse of birth of a tradition on the eve of swearing in of our first President.@PIB_India's release on 25th January 1950. pic.twitter.com/nHY4V4MMqq — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 24, 2022

The tweet included three images of a press release which intricately detailed the Presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President today, and she will be the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977.

She is from from Odisha and was also a minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government in the state. At 64, she will also be the youngest and India's first president to be born after Independence.

Ms Murmu won the presidential election against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after securing 64 per cent votes. BJD was the first non-NDA party to announce its support for Ms Murmu's candidature.