Biparjoy: 5 Points On Cyclonic Storm Forming Over Arabian Sea

The name Biparjoy was given by Bangladesh and means 'calamity' or 'disaster'. As per IMD website, the name was adopted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) countries in 2020 and pronounced Biporjoy.

The names include tropical cyclones that form over North Indian Ocean, including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. The weather department said the depression was formed on June 5.

In a bulletin on Tuesday morning, the IMD said that the depression currently lays about 930 km west-southwest of Goa and 1,060 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

It added that the cyclonic storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning and very severe cyclonic storm by Friday evening.