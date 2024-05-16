Billboard Collapses Near Pune, 3 Days After Mumbai Incident That Killed 16

Three days after a billboard came crashing down in Mumbai, killing 16 people and injuring over 40 others, a hoarding has collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune because of strong winds. The hoarding fell on a parked tempo and a few two-wheelers, but no injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Thursday in the city's Moshi area and videos showed officials from the fire department, the police and the civic body at the spot, where efforts were on to lift the hoarding off the tempo and clear the area of debris.

