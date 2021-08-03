Bill Proposes Death Penalty In Hooch Tragedy Cases in Madhya Pradesh

For deaths caused by spurious liquor, the guilty may get life imprisonment or death penalty.

A bill proposing stricter punishment up to life imprisonment and death penalty to perpetrators of hooch tragedies was cleared by the Madhya Pradesh cabinet today. Over the last nine months, more than 70 people have died after consuming illicit liquor in various parts of the state. The most recent cases took place in Mandsaur and Indore.

The proposed law includes raising the fine in such cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

The Madhya Pradesh Excise Act (Madhya Pradesh Excise Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the coming monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha.

The bill has a provision for punishment mainly for offenses related to spurious liquor.

If a person dies due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the perpetrators may get life imprisonment or death penalty and a minimum fine of Rs 20 lakh.



The amendment bill provides for a jail term between two years and eight years and a fine of Rs 2 lakh for a first offence.

In case of a second offence that causes physical damage due to consumption of adulterated liquor, the perpetrators can get jail term of 10 years to 14 years and fine of upto Rs 10 lakh.

Anyone found manufacturing adulterated liquor, there is provision for a jail term of six months to six years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

In order to bring Mahua-based liquor under control, it has been decided to give it the status of heritage (traditional) liquor.

The Excise department will set rules for its controlled manufacture and sale.